ATHENS – While Barrels and Bikinis originally started as a breast cancer fundraiser six years ago, this year’s funds will go to a different cancer battle.
This year’s fundraiser will be centered around two local children who are currently fighting against cancer, according to Rockin’ N Stables owner Nancy Nicholas. Nicholas stated that they chose Ariah Cook and Seeley Carlin from Athens.
Nicholas said that the choice came in part because they have been working a lot with children at the stables.
“Our barn has just been centered a lot in the last few years around family and children,” explained Nicholas. “When we were told that these two kids needed help, we chose them.”
The community has been supportive of the event in the past, according to Nicholas.
“We are very fortunate, this community has been really good at helping us. Last year we did the Livestrong foundation and we had a lot of support with that. They really come together.”
The event is scheduled to kick-off on Oct. 12 with the horse show starting at 11 a.m. Funds will be earned through 50/50 raffle, t-shirts, a Chinese auction and more.
According to Nicholas, the event has obtained a few sponsors who have added money to the racing event, but they are looking for more businesses who could sponsor $100 for a banner in their arena for the year. Chinese auction donations would also be appreciated she stated.
“It’s just going to be a fun day for the entire family to get out and support these kids,” Nicholas said.
Rockin’ N Stables and Ranch is located at 3323 Wolcott Hollow Road in Athens Township.
For more information, visit Rockin’ N Stables and Ranch on Facebook.
