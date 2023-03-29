Right place, right time

Gary Powers probably woke up about 6:30 or 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10. He usually does. He probably showered, dressed, and ate breakfast.
Most likely Harlow, his 13-year-old poma-poo, barked or whined to go out. She can be a pain. But Gary dearly loves his late wife’s little dog. So, he probably fed her and let her out. Maybe he checked the calendar, watched TV, did odd jobs around his small house in Rome, or maybe called a fellow firefighter or one of his daughters.
Maybe the 71-year-old felt OK, or maybe not. It didn’t matter. You see, although Gary’s sort of the laid-back guy next door, he’s always kept busy and faced his challenges. He’s farmed, driven truck, done construction (even helped build the twin towers), been an EMT and installed TV cable lines, and today he loves woodworking and serves as a Rome firefighter — he has about 50 years in it and is an assistant chief.
He lost his beloved Marcia to cancer. And he even had a heart attack.
Through it all, though, he keeps going.
So, he climbed into his gray pickup truck and headed to a physical therapy session for his vertigo. But first, he stopped at Nana’s Country Kitchen, in Wysox for lunch. Gary is a regular there.
Sometime that forenoon, he parked, got out, and walked in. It’s a cozy little restaurant with knotty pine walls and a pie cooler up front, near the rows of coffee mugs dangling from hooks. He settled in at the counter.
‘Hi, Gary!’ the servers probably said. ‘What’ll ya have?’ they probably asked. Maybe he ordered a burger, maybe some chips…
Probably. Maybe. Most likely.
Because Gary Powers doesn’t remember Jan. 10.
LYNDA
For Lynda Coates, Jan. 10 started as just another day.
Her husband, Alan, was in Louisiana on a volunteer construction trip. But the LeRaysville resident still had things to keep her busy that day — a Bible study on Zoom, a hair appointment and, in between, lunch with friends.
When Lynda woke up, it was cloudy. If it were snowing, she would have stayed home. But it wasn’t.
Earlier, her daughter-in-law had asked her to babysit her toddler, Bobbi Jo.
“I hadn’t better do that,” Lynda said, thinking of the schedule.
That’s OK, her daughter-in-law said, she could ask someone else.
The retired school nurse sat down and logged into Zoom. Partway through, about 10 a.m., the phone rang. It was a man calling about installing a standby generator. Could he stop in about noon?
Well, no, that won’t work, Lynda answered.
“And I felt really guilty about it,” she admits now.
That’s OK, he said. He would come another day.
Three things could have kept her home from lunch. But she decided to go anyway.
After Bible study, Lynda got right in the car. Lunch would be with seven or so retired Northeast Elementary teachers. Lynda, with a bachelor’s in nursing and a master’s in community health — and a Heart Association CPR/first aid instructor certification — had served 32 years in the district, most of the time as the only nurse. She had to take charge of situations, firmly and quickly, and all those years had handled the task. She’d also become friends with many teachers, and they met monthly at different restaurants.
In January, lunch was at Nana’s.
Lynda drove into the parking lot soon after 11:30 a.m. and walked into the little diner. She was one of the last to arrive. Her friends sat at a row of tables parallel to the counter, and she sat down facing the front. Everyone chatted. In just a few minutes, a server named Kelsy came over.
Then it happened.
TINA
That morning, Tina Saxon of Troy drove to an appointment in Towanda. The last-minute meeting really wasn’t supposed to happen that day, but it did. Afterward, she went to Wysox to eat with her mom, Joanne Welch, and grandmother, Arlene LaBarre, both of Rome.
Tina’s a compassionate person with a heart for family and children. She cares. And right now, she and relatives are supporting Arlene after the passing of her husband.
“We’ve just been trying to spend more time with each other,” she says now. So, they meet often to eat.
Tina and husband Dylan, a physician assistant, also have 5-year-old twins and three foster children. It makes for a busy life, not to mention all they did to become foster parents — research, phone calls, training, a home inspection, meetings like that morning’s. Tina even had to learn CPR.
But it’s a happy home. And she can’t bear the thought of not helping someone in need.
So, she and her infant foster daughter caught up with the others at Nana’s. They met sometime before 11 a.m., during a lull, and sat near the gaming machines.
‘Today’s menu: Take it or leave it!’ declared a humorous sign on the wall. ‘Make yourself at home. You can start by doing the dishes,’ suggested another.
“It’s actually my favorite local restaurant!” Tina declares.
She eats there almost every week. She loves diners, and the home-cooked food. She ordered chicken tenders and fries.
“It’s so good!”
As noon drew near, more customers entered. A Northeast grad herself, Tina recognized some of the teachers coming in for lunch and Lynda, the nurse.
Tina and her family ate and talked about the kids — the twins are getting so big, starting kindergarten this year! Minutes passed. Finally, they finished and got ready to leave.
Tina noticed customers looking up front.
“Is he having a seizure?” someone asked. “Is he OK?”
She looked around and she saw him.
KELSY
Could she come in Tuesday? Sure, she could do that.
Kelsy Casselberry usually works every Wednesday at Nana’s, but a co-worker couldn’t come on Jan. 10. So, she agreed to cover.
She got up early and headed out in the wintry blackness. She turned off Route 6, drove past the plaza’s supermarket, drug store and dollar store, parked in the big lot and went in.
She wasn’t even supposed to be there that day, but she was.
Trained as a licensed practical nurse, Kelsy once worked at nursing homes. But she left that field while expecting her son and started helping relatives at the restaurant, trading in the medical world and its stress for the friendly chit-chat of a coffee-scented, small-town restaurant.
Hours passed. Daylight, if a little gray, scraped away the darkness outside and customers came and went. Kelsy handed out menus, jotted orders, carried plates. Omelets and pancakes gave way to sandwiches and fries. Three women with a small baby sat by the gaming machines. And there was Gary. Funny, he looked a little pale. She brought him his lunch — she thinks it might have been a cheeseburger.
A group of women started filling the tables up front, chatting happily, and Kelsy began taking their beverage orders. The last two came in. Kelsy walked over to a woman with short dark hair facing the counter.
Kelsy never saw the man stand up from his stool. She didn’t see anything, until suddenly he crashed to the floor and just lay there.
Oh, he tripped! He fell! she thought.
Then she looked at Gary Powers’ face.
LIFE OR DEATH
It was instinct and training.
Lynda jumped from her chair and went to Gary.
‘Sir! Sir! Are you alright?’
No response.
Lynda knew: It’s his heart. He needs CPR.
She heard a Nana’s employee, Brittany Sheddan, calling 911. People moved tables.
“Does anybody else know CPR besides myself?!” Lynda called out.
Kelsy and Tina came to her.
Lynda pulled up Gary’s shirt; put her hands in the center of his chest, one on the other; and began pushing. Up and down. Quick and hard. One, two, three, four. … He was in cardiac arrest, and that meant he could die. But now Lynda’s hands were keeping blood moving to his heart.
Compressions are hard work, so after about two minutes, she stopped and Tina started.
She, too, put her hands on Gary’s chest and began doing compressions to the same rhythm.
“I don’t think I’d ever be able to live with myself, knowing that I had the skills to help somebody and I didn’t use them,” she says now.
She pushed. One, two, three, four. Dylan had once told her to think of, ironically, the Bee Gees’ song “Stayin’ Alive” for CPR rhythm.
“I had that song in my head and the beat to it!” she remembers.
It worked.
Gary was a sort of grayish pale. But she kept going. She hoped the ambulance got there in time.
“I was just praying that he made it.”
Then she switched with Kelsy. One, two, three, four… Up to 30. Then she started again at one. Suddenly, it wasn’t about taking orders for coffee or burgers or pie. It was all about the man on the floor and his heart. And his life.
They did not do mouth-to-mouth breathing — experts now say chest compressions alone are effective. So, they kept counting and compressing. One, two, three…
Customers stood back and watched, and a sort of quiet settled over the room. A worker called Gary’s daughter. Some people cried. Some talked quietly. Some just sat in their seats. Some had to walk outside.
“People were very upset,” Lynda says. “You could tell they were upset.”
Minutes seemed like hours. Push, count, switch, again and again. One, two, three, four. Where was the ambulance? It seemed like forever.
But it really was only a few minutes.
‘It’s here!’ Brittany cried.
The Guthrie Ambulance pulled up and two emergency people — a man and woman — came in. Tina was doing compressions. “You can stop now,” someone told her. The three stepped back. The ambulance operators put oxygen on Gary, cut off his shirt, and attached an automated external defibrillator, a machine that shocks the heart to make it beat right. In just moments, with a customer helping and Tina carrying a medical kit, they loaded him on a stretcher and wheeled him out the door.
The three women’s work was over.
Feeling washed out, Lynda sat down and drank a soda. Tina drank some water and, in a few minutes, left to get her kids from preschool. But first, she hugged her mom and grandmother.
“You never know when you’re going to lose a family member,” she says.
Kelsy’s heart was racing. She was “trying to come down from the adrenaline rush.”
Finally, she got word: Gary was alive.
She drove home, overwhelmed. And she cried.
SECOND SHOT AT LIFE
Gary woke up in the Robert Packer Hospital ICU. Maybe it was Friday, or maybe sooner.
“About a week or so there that I don’t remember anything!” he declares now.
He had a rough time. His heart stopped again in the ER, and they revived him. Later, they found a blockage in his heart and put in a stent. They said he’d had a heart attack.
“I didn’t realize it was quite as bad a heart attack as it was!” he admits now. They moved him to a regular room and about Monday discharged him.
Gary was quite sore. He doesn’t know, but the CPR might have broken some ribs. The former EMT understands, though.
“If you don’t crack or break some ribs you don’t do CPR right!”
Today, he’s much better. He’s taking cardiac rehab at Guthrie-Towanda Memorial, where he rides a stationary bike, climbs stairs and so on to strengthen his heart. Back before his first attack, he could walk only about 50 feet before getting winded. Now, he can go four to six times that far.
He’s even been on fire calls — Gary himself is again helping others.
“I feel 100 percent better!” he declares. “People say I look 100 percent better.”
Almost dying doesn’t scare him. But what if he’d walked out of Nana’s, climbed into his truck, driven away and then had the cardiac arrest?
“The idea that I could have smashed up, killed somebody else…”
That’s the more frightening thought for Gary.
“I was very thankful that he was OK,” Lynda says now. “It’s just amazing to me, I almost was not there.”
But she was.
And the CPR instructor might not have been sitting just feet from Gary, but she was.
Tina, too, is grateful for his survival.
“Everything happens for a reason. I was just glad that I was there that day.”
She might not have had that last-minute meeting, then been at Nana’s, but she was.
“I’m just grateful that I was where I needed to be at that time,” Kelsy says.
She wasn’t supposed to be working that day, but she was.
Gary’s happy to have a second shot at life.
“Jan. 10 of next year, I’ll be 1 year old!” he declares.
“Somebody was watching over me,” he believes. “Somebody was there looking over me.”
He can’t say enough about first responders — “I think the world of the emergency services!” And as for Lynda, Kelsy and Tina…
“They’re angels,” he states. “They were sent to help me.”
For all of them, for some reason, it was the right place and the right time.
