Right place, right time

Gary Powers of Rome shares a moment with Lynda Coates of LeRaysville, left, and Tina Saxon of Troy at Nana’s Country Kitchen, in Wysox. A frightening experience brought them together one day this winter at the restaurant. Nana’s employee Kelsy Casselbury, not shown, also was part of and helped during the incident.

 Review Photo/NANCY SHARER

Gary Powers probably woke up about 6:30 or 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10. He usually does. He probably showered, dressed, and ate breakfast.

Most likely Harlow, his 13-year-old poma-poo, barked or whined to go out. She can be a pain. But Gary dearly loves his late wife’s little dog. So, he probably fed her and let her out. Maybe he checked the calendar, watched TV, did odd jobs around his small house in Rome, or maybe called a fellow firefighter or one of his daughters.