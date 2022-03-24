SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP – Ringler Road is a small dirt road in Smithfield Township with a 15 ton weight limit near the center of Bradford County. While not heavily populated, the road is fairly well travelled with school buses, farm equipment, and fuel delivery vehicles all using it daily.
But lately there’s been concern about Ringler Road and the new drainage pipe located half a mile off the Berwick Turnpike.
In the fall of 2020 the township replaced a small drain pipe running under the road with a new aluminum pipe approximately 90 feet long, 8 feet tall, and 14 feet wide.
The size of the pipe has been a sticking point with residents.
“It’s a runoff from a pond. The pipe looks like an airplane hangar. Why do you need such a huge pipe for such a small amount of water coming from a pond?” resident Susanne DeFinis asked.
Residents said the previous pipe was round and approximately 8 feet in diameter.
Sheldon Borden, who regularly drives over the road, expressed concern over how the pipe has held up since it was installed.
“I’m a contractor. I’ve measured that pipe and in some places it’s bowed as much as 15 inches since it was placed,” Borden claimed.
The pipe does appear to have a sag in it near the center of its length.
DeFinis believes the bowing is a result of too many large stones placed on top of the pipe before the road was run on top.
The ribs of the pipe also appear to be kinking under the weight of the material weighing down the pipe.
DeFinis claims her concerns about the integrity of the pipe have gone unanswered.
“Everyone I call about this says, ‘You have to call the township and talk to them,’” DeFinis said. “We tried talking to them before they started this project. They told us they were going to do what they want.”
Smithfield Township Supervisors declined to speak on the matter at this time when reached for comment.
