Rising COVID cases continue in week-to-week trends (free to read)

The number of new COVID-19 cases recorded by the Pennsylvania Department of Health continue to increase each week.
Based on COVID-19 Dashboard data, Bradford County saw 181 new confirmed cases between last Thursday and the Thursday prior, and 165 new confirmed cases the week before that. Going back another week, from Sept. 23 to Sept. 30, there were 117 new confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Looking at the same spans of time in 2020, the county had 127 new confirmed COVID-19 cases between Oct. 8 and Oct. 15, 91 between Oct. 1 and Oct. 8, and 37 from Sept. 24 to Oct. 1.
The county has had seven additional COVID-19-related deaths since Sept. 23, according to the department, while those who are fully vaccinated have increased from 20,088 to 20,655.
Meanwhile, as of Friday’s reporting, the county had 44 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with 12 adults in the intensive care unit and nine on ventilators.
The department’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard – which provided data sums and averages for the periods of Oct.8 to Oct. 14 and Oct. 1 to Oct. 7 – showed that while average daily hospitalizations due to COVID-19 remained steady at 44.9, the average daily number of patients on ventilators increased from 5.4 to 8.3 along with the percentage of patients in the ICU for COVID-like illness, from 2.1% to 2.4%.
“Unfortunately, we have to still be mindful that it is still with us and take whatever precautions we need to take to protect ourselves,” said Bradford County Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller after bringing up the county’s COVID numbers during Thursday’s commissioners meeting.
Between Oct. 6 and Oct. 12, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 14 COVID-19 cases among children 0 to 4 and 34 among children 5 to 18 in Bradford County.
Statewide, the Department of Health reported that COVID-19 cases among children 5 to 18 is nearly six times greater this year compared to 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.