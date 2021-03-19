Rite Aid will be making select COVID-19 vaccine appointments available starting today.
In an announcement Thursday, the company said appointments will be provided for pre-K through 12th grade educators and staff, and licensed child care program staff in accordance with a directive from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Biden Administration to make sure these people are vaccinated this month.
In addition to today, appointment scheduling will be open Saturday, Friday, March 26, and Saturday, March 27 for these individuals.
Scheduling will be open other days for those currently eligible for vaccinations under Pennsylvania’s Phase 1A guidelines, which includes public health workers, those 65 and older and those 18 to 64 with certain co-morbid conditions.
These vaccines are provided through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
Appointments can be made through www.riteaid.com/covid-19 as available.
Pennsylvania expands partnershipEarlier this week, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services announced an expanded partnership with Rite Aid to vaccinate 9,000 individuals with physical disabilities or older residents in the department’s long-term home and community-based services.
These vaccines will be administered through clinics planned for this month and April.
“As Pennsylvania continues to make progress vaccinating people in Phase 1A, we know that there are people who want a vaccine, but may need extra help to safely get to a vaccination site. These clinics will ease access for people who may not be as well-resourced or connected to other options for vaccines, and because of this, ensure people who are most at-risk are safe and vaccinated,” said Secretary Teresa Miller. “I want to acknowledge and thank Rite Aid as well as our Community HealthChoices managed care organizations and LIFE Program partners that are making this effort possible. This partnership is ensuring that we are getting vaccine supply to communities and people that have been most affected by COVID-19 – a necessity for an equitable vaccination process.”
The partnership was initially established in January to serve residents and staff at DHS-licensed long-term and congregate care facilities that serve senior citizens along with those with intellectual disabilities, mental illness, and other behavioral needs. In February, the partnership expanded to include the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs’ licensed residential treatment facilities, according to the DHS.
Clinics will be coordinated through the AmeriHealth Caritas, PA Health & Wellness, and UPMC CHC managed care organizations, along with LIFE Program providers. Eligible participants will be contacted by their MCO.
