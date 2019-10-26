SAYRE — Rivalry and camaraderie are no strangers during this time of the year and the Rusty Rail football game is no different.
The second annual Rusty Rail Tailgate Party was held at the Sayre High School this year with complimentary burgers, hot dogs, inflatable slides, corn hole and more for folks to celebrate the rivalry game in store.
The event’s sponsor Williams Auto Group had two trucks at the party — one with a Sayre flag and one with an Athens flag — for people to fill up with non-perishable donations to the Rusty Rail Food Drive to benefit the Sayre Salvation Army’s food pantry.
“The big Rusty Rail game has been a long standing tradition for the past 15-or-so years in the Valley,” said Marketing Director for Williams Auto Group Emily Osborn. “To highlight one of the anniversary years, we thought it would be great to put together a little tailgate event for the community, athletes and the families of the athletes before the big game.”
Osborn thanked Ted Clark’s for the donation of hot dogs, Dandy Mini Mart for the donation of water and hot dog condiments, Walmart and Tops for the donation of gift cards to be used for supplies, and others for their efforts in helping put the event together.
“It’s great, we love doing events like this for the community,” she stated. “Whenever the community supports us by coming to the events, that is what makes the event a success to us.”
For the Sayre Football Booster Association, the Rusty Rail is one of the biggest games of the year.
“The Rusty Rail is a great community event, it brings people from all over the Valley and it’s nice because the kids on both sides know each other,” said the association’s president Lisa Horton. “The kids play little league together, go to community events together, hang out together, but for one game they are rivals. It is just fun, the parents know each other, the community knows each other — we raise cans for the food drive. It is a really neat community event and you don’t really need a kid to participate and have fun.”
Despite it being a rivalry match up, the atmosphere was a friendly one, according to Horton.
“It is a rivalry, but I think it is a friendly rivalry until the game starts. Then both sides want to win, but once it is done — we are back to being friends again. In between when the clock is running we are rivals.”
Sayre’s assistant principal James Howey got to celebrate his first Rusty Rail this year and was impressed by the students’ efforts in raising donations.
“This is pretty exciting,” stated Howey. “The tailgate party is a blast, we have had a blast all week. The kids have done some pretty amazing food drives. I think people will be impressed with the amount of dry goods and canned goods that have been given to the local pantry along with the cash that has been raised. Both schools have done an awesome job.”
Howey was excited to be a part of the festivities this year having been from Waverly.
“To be a part of it, it is impressive. To see communities this involved and the kids were engaged all week — the competition is nice, but you can tell it is a secondary thought to them. They are doing something good. They have been fantastic.”
