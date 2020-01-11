William E. Nichols Jr., who ran River Valley Transit Authority in Lycoming County for just over 40 years, has been let go by the City of Williamsport.
According to reports from NorthcentralPA.com and PennLive, Nichols’ employment was terminated by new Williamsport City Mayor Derek Slaughter on Wednesday. Slaughter didn’t provide a reason for the firing, saying it was a personnel issue.
Nichols, who has run the city’s transit authority since 1978, had also served as the city’s finance director.
Since 2011, River Valley Transit has managed BeST Transit, which provides transportation for Bradford, Sullivan, and Tioga counties.
