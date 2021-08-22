TOWANDA BOROUGH — The Towanda Riverfest 5K and Kids Run returned with countless runners racing through the borough to support the local festival.
Runners lined up on John B. Merrill Parkway and began a 3.1 mile trek that tested their physical and mental stamina.
“The race has been exceptional and it’s exceeding my expectations,” said Lori Kingsley, the event’s race director. “We quadrupled our pre-registrations and now we have exceeded it more.”
She said that people were upbeat and excited to be back and although there was a little rain before the race, she said that runners don’t mind it because it keeps them cool.
The race served as a fundraiser for the Riverfest’s fireworks display that went off at 9:30 p.m that night.
The event also consisted of a kid’s one-mile fun run where participating kids received free festival rides from 1-5 p.m. as well as gifts like backpacks, water bottles and glow sticks.
The overall first place finisher was 20-year-old Kevin Heeman of Wyalusing with a time of 15 minutes, 42 seconds.
“The course was great because it’s flat for the first and third miles, but the second had some inclines,” said Heeman.
After the race, 41-year-old Josh Bailey said he has Lyme disease and that he entered the 5K to test his physical endurance.
“It was much better than I expected because my body bothers me a lot at this point,” he said. “I wanted to try it before I’m unable to.”
He finished the race at around 24 minutes and was proud of his time and toughness through the course.
“If people are in halfway decent cardiovascular shape then they can do this,” he said.
Duane Morse also ran in the 5K and said he has been in 15 races over the past seven years and this was his second time running in the Riverfest 5K.
He said these events are fun to push yourself and improve physical and mental strength.
