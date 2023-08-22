TOWANDA — Towanda’s annual Riverfest went off without a hitch this year. Spanning three days, Riverfest brought crowds from Towanda Borough and surrounding areas to the closed-off Merrill Parkway to enjoy the attractions.
The carousel was a favorite of Kaitlin Pitcher and her son on Saturday.
“Oh, he’s loving it,” she said smiling, as he went around again.
Pitcher lives in Hornbook, and it’s been a few years since she’s made it back to Riverfest. Though she’d only recently arrived that day, she was excited to peruse the rest of the attractions at Riverfest.
The warm and clear weather were ideal conditions for a stroll down Towanda’s scenic Merrill Parkway, an opportunity many took Saturday. The street was lined with vendors and booths containing local businesses, non-profits, political organizations, and more.
Near the center of the stretched-out festival was the live music stage, where performers from around the area came to provide entertainment for the crowds. One of those artists was Kevin Doupe, who lives in the Valley. As he sang a rendition of “Hurricane” by Band of Heathens, his wife Kim discussed his musical style.
“He covers so much different stuff there’s something for everyone when he performs,” Kim explained.
Kevin has been traveling to different venues the last few years, and the Doupes are regulars at many Towanda establishments. Performing at Riverfest was a no-brainer thanks to their strong connections to the town.
“I’m a Towanda girl born and raised,” Kim explained, “I’ve been coming to Riverfest for years and years.”
Various food trucks from around the county were on-hand to offer a variety of fares for hungry guests. While hamburgers and hotdogs could be had at the Towanda sports booster truck and water was freely given by local churches, vendors peddled everything from ice cream to empanadas and street corn at the event.
Old favorites were also at this year’s event, such as the cutest baby contest. With dozens of participants, Riverfest Committee members had not yet announced the 2023 winner at time of publishing. The northern-most portion of the festival held a derby car show, and an antique tractor offering hay wagon rides up the parkway and around town.
While the Susquehanna raced past Towanda, deep and muddy and quick after heavy rains, its relationship with the town was celebrated by all.
