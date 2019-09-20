So who had the prettiest baby this year at Riverfest? According to those weighing in for the 2019 Riverfest Pretty Baby Contest, it was Aubree Rose Kulick, who is pictured with parents Patrick and Alisha. Second place went to Tristan Counterman, who is pictured with mother Kelsey, while Lovella Grace (not pictured) came in third.
