Riverfest ready to return

TOWANDA BOROUGH – Towanda’s Riverfest was one of several events cancelled last year due to COVID-19.
Now, with the opening ceremony a week away, Riverfest committee member Kim Benjamin said she’s excited for the event’s return and to “give people what they wanted so bad last year.”
“They were so upset,” she added.
The committee recently released the schedule for Riverfest, which will kick off Thursday, Aug. 19 on the John B. Merrill Parkway with an opening ceremony at the middle stage between 5:45 and 6 p.m. Then at 6 p.m., the Towanda K-Dettes will perform and the midway will open with wristbands for the rides. From 7 to 10 p.m., Justin Raynor will perform from the truck stage and there will be open karaoke with Ben’Jamin DJ.
Events continue Friday with Ed Schmidt Jr. performing on the middle stage from 6 to 7 p.m. Other entertainment includes a karaoke contest for all ages with Ben’Jamin DJ from 7 to 10 p.m. (sign ups start at 6 p.m.) and, on the truck stage, 5 Man Trio from 7 to 10 p.m. The Central Bradford County Chamber of Commerce will also sponsor Bingo from 6 to 10 p.m., and the midway will open at 6 p.m. with tickets only for amusements.
Riverfest wraps up Saturday starting with a kid’s fun run from 10:30 to 11 a.m., and big wheel races from 1 to 4 p.m. (registration from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Bradford County Courthouse parking lot). The CBCCC’s Bingo will also continue from 1 to 10 p.m. along with the midway attractions from 1 to 10:30 p.m. (wristbands from 1 to 5 p.m.). Entertainment includes Shanna Rae at the Truck Stage from 2 to 4 p.m., Electric Sunshine at the Truck Stage from 4 to 6 p.m., Nate the Great at the Middle Stage from 6 to 7 p.m., and Diana and The Crew from 7 to 9:30 p.m. The Fire Over Water” fireworks presentation will launch at 9:30 p.m.
Although she said the fireworks are always a big draw for the event, she also believed people will love the lineup of local performers.
Amusements will be provided by Nonweiler Amusements.
Benjamin reminded the public that Riverfest has no cost of admission, while also recognizing the role that many sponsors play in making the event happen each year.
“I just want people to enjoy it,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.