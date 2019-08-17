TOWANDA – Towanda's annual Riverfest continued Friday with flashing lights, whirling rides and a ton of tunes on the line-up. Firing up at 6 p.m. Riverfest had no shortage of musical entertainment as Ed Schmitt Jr. showed off acoustic music on the middle stage before open karaoke with Ben'Jamin DJ in the lower tent and Touch of Gray featuring Payton Clark on the truck stage at 7 p.m.
Riverfest will return for an all-day finale today with a 5K run/walk on Merrill Parkway at 8:30 a.m. before a chock full line up of Zumba, a big wheels drag race, The Hill Speedway Racecar Show, Country Connection Line Dancers, Electric Sunshine Band, Nate the Great, M&S Band and of course rides, food, bingo and the famed Fire Over Water fireworks show ending the event at 9:30 p.m.
