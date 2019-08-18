TOWANDA – Despite rain showers in the evening, Towanda’s annual Riverfest concluded for another year with the Fire Over Water fireworks show over the Susquehanna.
Riverfest’s final day included a 5K run/walk on Saturday morning that saw approximately 70 participants according to committee member Kim Benjamin as well as a brand new big wheels drag race.
While Benjamin said the drag race did not attract the crowd organizers had hoped for, which she attributed to the event having an entrance fee, she stated the winner was awarded a ride on vehicle.
Benjamin stated that the 2019 Riverfest went well overall, with the Thursday night karaoke contest continuing to be a crowd favorite.
The three-day festival on the Merrill Parkway has continued to offer family entertainment with no cost for admission, which benefits many families in the community, according to Benjamin.
Rides, games, food vendors and fireworks have moved out of Towanda until next year, but not before providing a cost effective opportunity for end of the summer fun.
