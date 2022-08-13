OWEGO, N.Y. — A former Bradford County native has created original candles with a masculine theme for customers looking for unique, all-natural products.
Christopher Pike is the owner of Riverman Candles, his brand of handcrafted, clean burning candles that appeals to both men and women. He grew up in Troy and graduated from Athens Area High School. He now lives in Owego, N.Y. and works for the U.S. Postal Service.
“My wife loves candles and so do many guys, but whenever I go into a mainstream store like Yankee Candle or Walmart, it’s all feminine candles,” he said.
He noted that many candles have fruity flavors that appeal to women. After one store outing with his wife, he brainstormed the idea to create a different type of candle.
“Candle companies have this notion that only women buy candles, which is not true.” he said. “It was my inspiration to say ‘why can’t there be masculine candles?’”
He stated that Riverman Candles aims to be a candle company that strictly creates masculine scents that women can enjoy as well.
“We have a lot of woodsy and earthy scents, and other ones that guys gravitate towards,” he said. “We also keep it all 100% American made and source our tins from American companies. I use soy wax derived from soy beans that come from American farmers.”
Pike makes the candles in his garage in a step-by-step process to ensure quality products. He measures out the wax and uses fragrance or essential oils depending on the candle. For wax, he uses generally soy wax, but often uses coconut wax or beeswax. Then, he adds colorant and pours it into tins. He also pre-wicks the tins and makes sure the sizing is correct when placed into tins. Candles are six ounces, but he uses about eight ounces of wax per candle.
“I wait overnight to cut the wick and put the lid on because it helps them set properly,” he said. “The wax has to cool down to room temperature and solidify as it cools since the wax will shrink. If I put the lid on too fast, it will get stuck.”
He said that he prefers using tins instead of glass jars because they travel better. They also don’t break, shatter or get hot like a glass jar would. Pike stated that the candles are 100% all-natural products and don’t produce black smoke because they are not made with paraffin wax, which comes from crude oil.
“We have no black soot or breathing problems. People with asthma have burned our candles and said that they enjoy them,” he said.
Riverman Candles plans to create an “All-American Heroes” series that honors the military and first responders. Scents will include: Firefighter: cypress and cranberry; Law Enforcement: eucalyptus and spearmint; Armed Forces: desert sage and honey; and Paramedic: black amber and musk.
With each sale of the Heroes series, Riverman Candles will donate $1.50 to Camp Freedom for each direct candle sale to help support its mission, according to its website. The Carbondale, Pa-based nonprofit helps heal disabled veterans and first responders through outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing and backpacking.
Riverman Candles also has a “Legendary Series” named after historical and fictional figures such as Mark Twain, Doc Holliday, Blackbeard, Hercules and Bigfoot.
“When I set out to do this, I wanted to make sure that it was all-natural, clean burning, long-lasting and American-made,” Pike said.
The candles can be purchased online at www.rivermancandles.com. The business is online only, however, Pike hopes to obtain a physical store location in the near future. Riverman Candles can also be found online at Etsy.com.
