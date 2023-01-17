COLUMBIA CROSS ROADS — On a cold, snowy Saturday in Columbia Cross Roads, a community came together to Raise Overall Awareness About Recovery.
That’s the mission of ROAAR, a Bradford County-based nonprofit dedicated to helping those struggling with addiction and educating the public on the recovery process. To that end, ROARR spent Saturday hosting one of their largest events, a cornhole tournament and gift raffle to raise funds for future projects.
The event filled Bradley Hall, with its main room full of cornhole boards and contestants practicing their bean bag tosses as they prepared for the tournament. A hallway was filled with displays showing the different works ROAAR has involved itself in the past year. 50/50 tickets were available for purchase, and a large room was filled with 65 different gift baskets as part of a silent auction. Volunteers worked the hall’s kitchen, selling food and drinks to the participants and music blared through the Hall keeping the atmosphere fun.
Buzzing in between it all were the three founders of ROAAR; Elizabeth Hagadorn, Chris Heasley, and Beth Swain. They said the purpose of the event, in addition to fundraising, was to show that fun can still be had at sober events such as this one.
“The world isn’t over just because you’re in recovery, you can still have fun,” Swain said.
“I love going to Penn State games and when I started in recovery I thought I could never go to one because of the hard tailgating,” Hagadorn related, “but now I realize I can still go I just need to stay away from the drinking. I can still have fun.”
All three founders are proudly in recovery from addiction, which they believe gives them a unique perspective in running an organization focused on such a pursuit.
“We want to host more of these sober events so addicts in recovery can have somewhere safe to have fun without triggers everywhere,” Hagadorn said of the family-friendly event.
The tournament was a $10 buy-in, with half the proceeds going to the winning duo. Thirty-eight competitors ultimately signed up and competed at one of the six setups in the Hall.
The event would later move on to the silent auction, where bidders had placed bids on a wide range of baskets. Some contained children’s toys, some cleaning products, home goods, snacks, and everything in between.
The controlled chaos of the day was held together through the efforts of plenty of volunteers.
“Our families and friends have been incredibly supportive,” Heasley explained.
Now the ROAAR crew hopes to continue their work. They work county-wide with counseling services and the county prison, working with those struggling with addiction. They’ve also hosted walks for sobriety, discussed recovery with the county commissioners, and conducted charitable drives like making blankets for first time mothers.
They say their ultimate 5-year goal is to build a sober house for those in recovery in the county. Saturday’s event was just one more step toward that lofty goal.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
