COLUMBIA CROSS ROADS — On a cold, snowy Saturday in Columbia Cross Roads, a community came together to Raise Overall Awareness About Recovery.

That’s the mission of ROAAR, a Bradford County-based nonprofit dedicated to helping those struggling with addiction and educating the public on the recovery process. To that end, ROARR spent Saturday hosting one of their largest events, a cornhole tournament and gift raffle to raise funds for future projects.

Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.