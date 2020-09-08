Road construction ramping up in Sayre Borough

SAYRE BOROUGH — Starting today, those driving through Sayre Borough will encounter some construction and detours as the borough’s annual paving projects begin along with the four-year, 2.6 mile Route 199 reconstruction.
Preliminary work on the near $16.5 million state project has been taking place along the Route 199 corridor in Athens and Sayre boroughs throughout the summer. On Tuesday, contractor Kriger Construction will begin full-depth pavement reconstruction starting at the New York-Pennsylvania border on Spring Street and continuing to Cayuta Avenue, according to PennDOT. This area will be closed to northbound traffic.
As the project proceeds to near the Main Street-Front Street intersection in Athens Borough, work will also include improvements to drainage and curbing, ADA ramps, traffic light upgrades, and driveway adjustments. Construction will be mostly carried out in half-widths over the course of 12 phases
Sayre Borough’s own work – $268,000 worth of milling and repaving being carried out by Bishop Brothers – includes Pennsylvania Avenue, Summit Street, Linden Street, Mill Street, Elk Street, Peck Street, Bradford Street, Plummer Street, and South Thomas Avenue. Work is expected to continue over the next three weeks.
In addition, Desmond Street will be closed Wednesday between West Packer Avenue and M&T Bank for the completion of a sewer project, weather pending. Crews will then close off South Thomas Avenue between East Hayden Street and Riverfront Park on Thursday to finish storm drainage improvements. Aqua PA water line improvements will also continue along Harrison Street and South Wilbur Avenue.
“Residents and motorists are urged to be cautious as they travel throughout the borough during the next few months and allow extra time to get to their destination,” according to a statement from the borough.
