Road to Recovery helps local cancer patients with rides

SAYRE — A cancer diagnosis is often one of the most devastating things a family can hear, especially around the holiday season.
Liz Emerick, program manager for Mission Delivery for the American Cancer Society, wanted to bring awareness to the Road To Recovery program that the society offers through a media advisory at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital on Wednesday.
Through this program, cancer patients can receive a ride from local volunteers to and from their appointments. For volunteer driver Terry Primrose, the journey to driving in the Road To Recovery program began when she heard some information about it at a Relay for Life.
“When I retired, I wanted to volunteer somewhere once in a while and that is how I first found out about it,” stated Primrose. “Then I found out you just go online and research Road To Recovery. You fill out a questionnaire and you can do all the training online. The cancer society helped me through that and you could mostly do it all online. It is such an easy process.”
According to Primrose, the process is quite easy to do and is rewarding.
“You can do as many rides as you want to do or as few,” she explained. “It is just a simple process and the people I have given rides to are so appreciative and are from all different walks of life and just need help getting to their cancer treatments. The cancer society is always there if you have a question, they are very helpful. I think it is very rewarding.”
The American Cancer Society supplies a van and takes care of the vehicle’s needs like gas and maintenance so that the volunteers can focus on just the driving portion, according to Primrose.
“If people are ever worried, they have a van you can drive. You don’t drive your own car, that is there for you. You don’t worry about paying for gas or any problems with your car, it is all part of the cancer society.”
Emerick stated that the program is currently in need of more drivers for the county. To have the county covered, the program needs at least five more drivers, according to Emerick.
“We do have a need for drivers. We only have three active drivers right now in Bradford County. The need is great. Terry is amazing. In 2018, her total was 66 rides given to patients, so that is amazing. But I am sure there are times she isn’t there to do it so the more drivers, the less chance of that happening and that is what we are trying to promote.”
For Carol McClung, the Road To Recovery program has been a great help as she is a caregiver.
“I think it is great. I have a daughter, but she can’t take us every day like he needed to. I found out about it by word of mouth. I am so grateful for it because he never could have done it otherwise. He never could have gone to all his treatments.”
McClung’s favorite part about the program has been the courtesy and kindness of the drivers.
“Every driver I have ever had has been very nice and courteous. They stayed with us through the whole thing and then brought us back home. That is what I loved about it because everybody is friendly and great about it. It makes it easier for anyone who needs a ride to call and schedule it. It is very easy to do, you just call three days ahead of time and they call to let you know you have a driver. I personally think it has been great just to even meet new people.”
For those who need a ride to treatments or would like to volunteer as a driver, visit cancer.org/drive or call 1-800-227-2345.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.