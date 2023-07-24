Route 199 reconstruction continues in Valley
The four-year reconstruction project continues this week on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens. The project is located just north of the intersection with Front Street in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 86 at the New York State border in Sayre Borough.
Work originally began at the state line and has been working its way south.
During the week of Monday, July 24, Route 199 will remain closed to northbound traffic between Chemung and Woodworth street in Sayre while Kriger Construction continues work.
Work will include drainage improvements, utility relocation, sidewalk and curb improvements, ADA curb ramp installations, traffic signal upgrades, driveway adjustments, signing and pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction.
Northbound cars will follow a 1.24-mile detour using Chemung Street, South Elmer Avenue, and West Lockhart Street.
Southbound cars will be maintained in the work zone.
Truck traffic will follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and Interstate 86.
Reconstruction continues in Troy Township
The two-year roadway reconstruction project continues this week on Route 6 in Troy Township.
On Monday, June 24, the contractor will resume work on Route 6 between the intersection with Route 14 and the intersection with Peters Road. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where and when work is being performed.
Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the primary contractor for this reconstruction project. Work will include roadway reconstruction, new drainage, updated guide rail, bridge preservation, superelevation correction, and miscellaneous construction activities.
Work on this project is expected to be completed before the end of the month.
Bridge replacement continues in Towanda Township
The bridge replacement project continues this week on Route 220 in Towanda Township. The bridge is located northeast of the intersection with Burlington Turnpike and southwest of the intersection with South Main Street.
The week of July 24, the contractor will continue to backfill around the newly placed box culvert. Motorists can expect to remain on a temporary roadway until the middle of August, weather permitting. Caution should be taken when approaching and traveling on the temporary road.
Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the prime contractor for this project. Work will include removal of existing culvert, construction of a precast concrete box culvert over a tributary to Towanda Creek, milling and placement of scratch and wearing course between Monroeton and Towanda, and protective fence and new sign placement in Ulster and New Albany.
Work on this project is expected to be completed in October of this year.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.
