Route 199 reconstruction project continues in Sayre, Athens
The four-year reconstruction project continues this week.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please enter your phone number with area code without () , - , or spaces.
example: 5555555555
If Your Not Already a Subscriber Please Click Here
This is the temporary subscription pass for users returning from the Vision Data subscription process. Your subscription will be updated within 24 hours, after your information is verified. Please click the button below to get your pass.
The four-year reconstruction project continues this week.
The contractor will work toward the completion of the final wearing course on Route 199 between Vanderbilt and Lincoln streets, as well as side road tie-ins between Woodworth and Mohawk streets.
There will be temporary paving and patching between Willow and Vanderbilt streets, as well as between Hayden and Center streets.
Motorists should expect alternating lane restrictions with flagging where work is being performed.
A crack sealing project will continue this week with the contractor, Vestal Asphalt, continuing work on the following routes in northern Bradford County:
Work will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting. Motorists are reminded to be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through work zones.
Vestal Asphalt is the primary contractor for this crack sealing project, at a total cost of $628,048 for work in both Bradford and Sullivan counties. The total project is expected to be completed by December.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.