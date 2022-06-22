Construction on routes 199 and 14 will continue this week in Bradford County.
For Route 199 construction, new traffic patterns will begin Wednesday with southbound traffic switching to the northbound lane of Main Street in Athens. Construction will start in the southbound lane between Vanderbilt and Lincoln streets. Closures will remain for northbound traffic on Main Street. Vehicles will follow a 1.10 mile detour using Orchard Street, Elmer Avenue, and Stevenson Street.
Keystone Avenue in Sayre will see closures to northbound traffic between Woodworth and Stevenson streets. Vehicles will instead follow a 1.39 mile detour using Chemung Street to Elmer Avenue and Stevenson Street.
Southbound cars will be maintained in the work zone, while truck traffic will follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and the Southern Tier Expressway.
Construction will consist of paving, drainage improvements, utility relocation, sidewalk and curb improvements, ADA curb ramp installations, traffic signal upgrades, driveway adjustments and markings for signing and pavement.
New water lines will be installed in the northbound lanes of Keystone Avenue. There will also be utility relocations, traffic signal upgrades and paving operations in some areas.
The four-year Route 199 construction project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024.
Elsewhere in the county, highway restoration continues this week on Route 14 in Alba Township. The route was closed between Windfall Road and Tennessee Gas Road on Monday as a part of the project. A detour includes Windfall Road, Cowley Road and Route 514 until Friday. Local homeowners and traffic to businesses will be allowed through the construction area. This project includes work such as new drainage, widening of the roadway, and cross slope correction.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns and drive with caution through the work zone. They should also expect alternating lane closures with flagging where work is being performed. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.
