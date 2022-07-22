The four-year Route 199 reconstruction project in Sayre and Athens will continue next week with a new traffic pattern.
Starting Monday, July 25, southbound traffic will use the northbound lane of Keystone Avenue in Sayre between Stevenson and Woodworth streets. Northbound traffic on Keystone between Woodworth and Stevenson will follow a 1.39 mile detour using Chemung Street, Elmer Avenue, and Stevenson Street.
Main Street in Athens will remain closed to northbound traffic between Vanderbilt and Lincoln streets. Northbound traffic will follow a 1.10 mile detour using Orchard Street, Elmer Avenue, and Stevenson Street.
Southbound cars will continue to be maintained in the work zone. Truck traffic will still follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and Interstate 86.
PennDOT also recently advised motorists that lane closures will take effect next week on Hatch Hill Road in Albany and Overton townships for tree removal.
On Monday, July 25, Dincher & Dincher Tree Surgeons will start removing trees on Hatch Hill Road between Bendt Hill Road and Overton Road. Motorists should expect single lane closures with flagging where and when work is being performed. This tree removal is in preparation of an upcoming sight improvement project and is expected to be completed by September.
Work on the sight improvement project will include tree removal, excavation, shoulder widening, and final paving.
PennDOT reminds motorists to be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution. Conditions on major roadways can be checked by visiting www.511PA.com.
