The four-year Route 199 reconstruction project in Sayre and Athens will continue next week with a new traffic pattern.

Starting Monday, July 25, southbound traffic will use the northbound lane of Keystone Avenue in Sayre between Stevenson and Woodworth streets. Northbound traffic on Keystone between Woodworth and Stevenson will follow a 1.39 mile detour using Chemung Street, Elmer Avenue, and Stevenson Street.