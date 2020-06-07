ATHENS BOROUGH – One-hundred-forty-seven Athens seniors tossed their hats into the sky as graduates Saturday afternoon, marking the school district’s 133rd commencement exercises.
“We are so thrilled to have everyone joining us,” said high school Principal Corey Mosher as he welcomed guests in Alumni Stadium and those listening remotely.
Mosher said the diplomas were not only a symbol of these students’ hard work, but those who supported them along their educational journeys.
“We could not be prouder of our individuals,” he said. “Our seniors are overcomers. They have navigated and prevailed during one of the most challenging times in our history. There is no doubt in my mind that the graduates seated before you today will use this event to define and shape who they are and who they will become as our future leaders.”
Valedictorian Lauren Nevill wondered how four years of high school could go so fast while the past 12 weeks could go so slow admidst the state’s COVID-19 closures.
“But when I see this pandemic and the experience as a whole, I see proof of how resilient our generation is,” she continued. “I am sure we have all seen a variation of the viral Facebook post honoring the class of 2020 that said something along the lines of, ‘Class of 2020, brought into the world in the wake of 9/11, graduating during a global pandemic.’ Sounds kind of cryptic to me, like we are the children of crisis. But in reality, we are a generation skilled at adapting. We have been exposed to so much in our short lives. More than I could ever reference in a speech. When I turn and look at all of my classmates, I see proof of our strength. I see students who lost their last sports season, their prom, their spring breaks, their state competitions, and more. But we are still here on this field.”
When thinking about her class and the school shootings, flooding, and even mold that they’ve gone through leading up to the pandemic, Isabelle Menard summed it up with the word “resilience.”
“Despite our generation being portrayed as disconnected from the world, the pandemic has shown just how connected we really are,” she said in her farewell address. Many generations are defined by global events. … I just hope our generation will be defined by our resilience.”
Nevill reminded her fellow classmates that they are just getting started.
School Board President John Johnson said he looks forward to hearing about their future success as he wished them good luck.
As they move forward, Salutatorian Lauren Walter used the example of learning how to play Mario Kart starting when she was eight years old to inspire her classmates moving forward.
“I started out bad, but it was enjoyable anyway,” she said. “I kept playing. I wasn’t curing cancer or ending wars, but I was getting better at Mario Kart. And here I am now, thousands of races later. I am by no means the best, but I’ve come a long way and it was a fun journey. Trivial or not, it is something to be proud of. Take this attitude and apply it to life. Every day you have the opportunity to try new things or expand upon the skills you already have. In today’s world, there’s a constant pressure
to be the best at something, but it’s okay to do just things for you. Don’t worry about stunning
the world on your first try. In fact, you don’t have to worry about stunning the world at all if you
don’t want to. Just try. Give that first race a shot, and don’t concern yourself with the finish
line. Concern yourself with the act of doing. Let go. Have fun. No matter what destination you
eventually land on, make the journey worth it.”
With the challenges they’ve faced, state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110 – the event’s guest speaker – said Pennsylvania is proud of all of its class of 2020 graduates and excited for the opportunities that lie ahead.
“As you now put your high school years behind you, I encourage you to be open to what lies ahead,” said Pickett. “The challenges will be many, but for certain opportunities abound. It’s only through experiencing things that challenge us that we find a sense of joy and a sense of accomplishment. Life is best lives outside of a comfort zone in a place that forces you to stretch yourself and push yourself to continue learning new things, meeting new people, fostering new opportunities.”
Among advice, she encouraged graduates to be active in their communities and engaged in what is going on in the commonwealth and across the country, while remaining respectful to those who don’t share the same beliefs. She also told them to make time for their loved ones and live life to the fullest.
“I wish you nothing but the best success as you begin your next chapter of your lives,” she said.
