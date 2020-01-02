TOWANDA BOROUGH — Benefactors of the Wyalusing Valley Museum’s “Move to Main Campaign” gathered donning their best fedoras and flapper dresses at the St. Agnes School to celebrate the new year raising money for a good cause in an “elegant” way.
This is the second event of its kind, with the first held two years ago to raise money for the same campaign. The Move to Main Campaign by the museum is the fundraising vehicle to move the museum’s headquarters to Main Street in Wyalusing. The group has already purchased two buildings on 25 Main Street and 158 Church Street after fundraising from the first phase of the campaign. Now in the second phase, the group is raising the money to renovate the structures so that they can be used.
“The idea was to have a space that the museum owns and that also was going to let the exhibits be mostly in one place,” said Morgan Clinton, the curator of the Wyalusing Valley Museum. “The goal is that all of our main exhibits would be in the 25 Main Street building and then we would be using the building on Church Street as an annex for programs, lectures, workshops, those sorts of things.”
“We wanted to provide a local place to go that’s elegant, where you can dress up, and safe,” said Mary Neiley, an organizer of the gala.
The party was held from 6 p.m. to the new year and offered fine catered dining, an open bar, silent auction, DJ, and even shuttle rides home for the inebriated.
“Basically a really elegant New Year’s Eve evening that you didn’t have to go too far to get to,” party planner Lauren Egleston added.
Organizers hope the gala and ancillary fundraisers help reach the campaign’s $350,000 goal for the phase two renovations. They anticipated at least “several thousand” dollars raised from the NYE party.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.