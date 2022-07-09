TROY — Music is vital for bringing people together and enriching the culture of local communities. For every musical group looking to perfect their art, a conductor can help lead the way and guide them towards quality and good harmony.
Robert Oldroyd has proved himself to be a favorite son of Troy due to his leadership in the community by expanding local music.
He is a music conductor and composer who wears many hats for many organizations. Just a few positions include being the founding conductor of the Troy Town Band, president of the Northern Tier Unified Arts Association, and the music director at the First Presbyterian Church of Troy.
“I started playing music at age 5,” he said. “I played the violin and piano until fourth grade, when I started playing the French horn.”
As a high school student, he played trombone so that he could sit in with the jazz band and form stronger bonds with his fellow students.
In 2008, he helped start the Troy Town Band as its founding conductor when he was just a junior in high school.
Despite being very musically active, a career in music wasn’t the first thing that he was thinking of when pursuing college.
“However, I realized that I really enjoyed it. Music is such a broad field that I felt that it was something that I could do perpetually without ever getting bored,” he said.
He stated that music provides endless possibilities, such as teaching, conducting or composing.
Oldroyd attended Ithaca College for music education. He called the college one of the finest undergraduate music education institutions, especially for training band directors.
“I got an excellent education and really enjoyed my time there because it allowed me to grow as a musician,” he said. “My professors led me to many music philosophies on why music is so important for young people and communities.”
After college, he became the high school band director at Dryden Central School District outside of Ithaca, N.Y. from 2014 to 2019.
“I helped build its music program. It started with 30 kids and halfway through my time there we increased it to 75,” he said. “We were commissioning new music for the band and went on many tours. It was a very meaningful time for me.”
Oldroyd is a man who’s very dedicated to his work and takes it very seriously. At Dryden, he would work 12-hours per day sometimes to perfect his abilities.
While working in Dryden, he was still the organist for the First Presbyterian Church of Troy. He would drive there every weekend to participate in its music programs. He would also teach four hour music lessons for adults and children on Sunday afternoons. Afterwards, he would drive back to Dryden for a two-hour jazz band rehearsal with the high school band.
He moved back to Troy in 2019 and the church brought him on as its music director, where he tries to oversee 25 concerts per year. He also became active again in the Troy Town Band.
“That program has really blossomed into a pillar of the Troy community,” he said. “We provide many concerts throughout the year. It’s wonderful for students and adults to get together and I think the community is very appreciative of it.”
That band helped launch the Endless Mountains Choral Society, which promotes choral works and singing ensembles in the region. He has been its artistic director since 2015. As NTUAA president, he oversees an arts advocacy group that promotes art education in the Northern Tier.
“These are the things that drew me back to Troy because we are trying to promote a lot of music activity in this town,” he said. “It’s important for us as human beings to make music and I’m happy to assist people with that.”
