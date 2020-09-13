A baby girl, Aryella Lee-Ann, born Aug. 14, 2020 to Trinity Lochner and Trevor Guyer of Towanda.
A baby boy, Emmytt Jacob Richard, born Aug. 14, 2020 to Nichole and Craig Haney of New Albany.
A baby boy, Matthew, born Aug. 14, 2020 to Giselle and Odelon Abadier of Waverly, New York.
A baby girl, Amelia Ruth-Hermione, born Aug. 14, 2020, to Christy and Alexander Ward of Ulster.
A baby boy, Michael Edward, born Aug. 16, 2020 to Amanda Coady of Towanda.
A baby boy, Raiden Storm, born Aug. 17, 2020 to Candace Pierce and George Sherwood of Wysox.
A baby boy, Jesse, born Aug. 18, 2020 to Denise Shores and Earl Stedge of Rome.
A baby boy, Stetson, born Aug. 19, 2020 to Kelly Vanderpool and Benjamin Howe of Ulster.
A baby girl, Leilani Ariyah, born Aug. 20, 2020 to Shannon Yates of Waverly, New York.
A baby boy, Gabriel Steven, born Aug. 21, 2020 to Merissa Tuttle and Joshua Hallett of Candor, New York.
A baby girl, Kinsley Ambrosia Marie, born Aug. 22, 2020 to Angel Thorpe of Sayre.
A baby girl, Cecilia Jane, born Aug. 22, 2020 to Rebecca and Charles Coons of Barton, New York.
A baby boy, Barrett Jaxon, born Aug. 23, 2020 to Paige Pierce and Nathan Bowers of Waverly, New York.
A baby boy, Reed Nicholas, born Aug. 24, 2020 to Darci and Thaddeus Sollenberger of New Albany.
A baby boy, Nathan Owen Richard, born Aug. 25, 2020 to Desiree Cole and Garrison Schrader of Troy.
A baby girl, Aubrey Skye, born Aug. 25, 2020 to Ashley and Thomas Beach Jr. of Granville Summit.
A baby girl, Aurora Jean-Rose, born Aug. 25, 2020 to Katryna and Dillion McCutcheon of Sayre.
A baby boy, Bentley John, born Aug. 28, 2020 to Macey Carr of Canton.
A baby girl, Iris Rae, born Aug. 28, 2020 to Maggie Williams and Jacob George of Waverly, New York.
A baby girl, Abigail Louise, born Aug. 31, 2020 to Sara Hanft-McDonald and Christopher Gordon of Canton.
A baby girl, Huntleigh Ann, born Sept. 1, 2020 to Kylie and Sean Mosher of Columbia Cross Roads.
A baby girl, Anya Rae, born Sept. 2, 2020 to Raven Nolt and Donaven Hawley of Sayre.
A baby girl, Brystol, born Sept. 2, 2020 to Nichole Cole of Etna, New York.
A baby boy, Hudson Ford, born Sept. 3, 2020 to Leanne and Dawson Young of East Smithfield.
A baby boy, Xavier James, born Sept. 3, 2020 to Nichole Saxon and James Walters Jr. of Wyalusing.
