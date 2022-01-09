A baby boy, Braxton Martin, born Dec. 2, 2021 to Natasha and Zachary Pierce of Sayre
A baby boy, Connor Leroy, born Dec. 4, 2021 to Megan Abrams of Sayre
A baby boy, Holton Michael, born Dec. 5, 2021 to Rachel and Christopher Sysock of Mildred
A baby girl, Nadalie Noelle, born Dec. 7, 2021 to Corrina Kinner-Sluyter and Shon Sluyter of Montrose
A baby girl, Sadie Lynn, born Dec. 8, 2021 to Kelsi Carter and Dalton Freeman of Sayre
A baby girl, Brooklyn Annmarie, born Dec. 8, 2021 to Tara Potter and Dillion Benjamin of Towanda
A baby girl, Kodi Luna-Morningstar, born Dec. 8, 2021 to Jamie Reynolds and Tobert Watkins of Sayre
A baby boy, Kyce, born Dec. 9, 2021 to Kelsey and Michael Crawford of Gillett
A baby girl, Oakley Rayn, Dec. 10, 2021 born to Jacqueline Cole of Athens
A baby boy, Arthur James Michael, born Dec. 12, 2021 to Brianna Kohler and Austin Nixon of Sayre
A baby boy, Jack Arthur, born Dec. 14, 2021 to Alyssa and John Engelbert of Nichols, NY
A baby boy, Collin Hunter, born Dec. 15, 2021 to Kelly and Patrick Hildebrant of Barton, NY
A baby boy, Jefferson Jay, born Dec. 15, 2021 to Alexa Allen and Jurell Holbrook of Lockwood, NY
A baby boy, Cudi Obadiah, born Dec. 16, 2021 to Asia Nero and Cody VanDyke of Gillett
A baby boy, Nathan Paul, born Dec. 17, 2021 to Briana Andrews of Elmira, NY
A baby girl, Esmeralda, born Dec. 17, 2021 to Vanessa Juarez and Jacques Gates of Athens
A baby girl, Malia Jane, born Dec. 17, 2021 to Cassandra and Jarvis Segur of Roaring Branch
A baby boy, Michael Robert-Calvin, born Dec. 17, 2021 to Stephanie Green and Joshua Clymer of Barton, NY
A baby boy, Miles Scot, born Dec. 18, 2021 to Rebecca and Justin Gentile of Sayre
A baby boy, Benjamin Bradley, born Dec. 20, 2021 to Mary Young of Sayre
A baby girl, Hazel Rosemary, born Dec. 21, 2021 to Justine and Matthew Rightmire of Ulster
A baby girl, ZoRayah Jaide, born Dec. 22, 2021 to Hailey and Zachary Comstock of Barton, NY
A baby girl, Eleanor Lucille, born Dec. 23, 2021 to Alicia and Brian Gallagher of Athens
A baby boy, Ezekiel, born Dec. 23, 2021 to Deena Jacob and Joyson Poulose of Sayre, PA
A baby boy, Rhett, born Dec. 24, 2021 to Lacrisha Bills and Roy Richardson of Canton
A baby boy, Oliver, born Dec. 24, 2021 to Elizabeth and Sebastian Klein of Montrose
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.