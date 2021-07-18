A baby boy, Jaxton Rees, born July 2, 2021 to Amber Yates of Towanda
A baby boy, Lucian Clayton, born July 2, 2021 to Cassidy Lynn Sutton of Wyalusing
A baby boy, Dante Anthony John, born July 2, 2021 to Latoya and Kurtis Howell of Athens
A baby boy, Joseph Dylan Thomas, born July 4, 2021 to Samantha and Dylan Norton of Elmira, NY
A baby boy, Beau VanDorn, born July 4, 2021 to Rachel and Jordan Baird of Athens
A baby girl, Dott Diane, born July 6, 2021 to Siearra Weaver and Devin Smith of Wyalusing
A baby boy, Lucas Arthur, born July 6, 2021 to Samantha Diefenbach and Nicholas Spaulding of Columbia Cross Roads
A baby girl, Journey Viddya Moon, born July 8, 2021 to Melissa and William Beam Jr. of Breesport, NY
A baby boy, Maverick, born July 2, 2021 to Alexis and William Blow of Nichols, NY
