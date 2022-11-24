SAYRE – Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital (RPH) has received high scores in multiple categories from U.S. News & World Report. RPH has been rated as High Performing in 2022-23 for treatment of COPD, heart failure, stroke, hip replacement and kidney disease.
U.S. News generates these rankings by evaluating data from nearly 5,000 hospitals to help patients decide where to receive care. To be nationally ranked in a specialty, a hospital must excel in caring for the sickest, most medically complex patients.
“This recognition of our clinical programs represents our commitment to quality care, safety, and patient experience,” said Joseph Sawyer, SVP, Robert Packer Hospital President. “I feel very proud of and grateful for all our caregivers who ensure this level of quality care for our patients.”
Scores in the various areas of care are based on data from multiple categories, including patient outcome or survival, volume of procedures, discharging patients to home, staffing and more.
Hospitals that earned a high performing rating were significantly better than the national average.
“We are pleased to see Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital recognized by U.S. News & World Report for the care that we give to our patients,” said Dr. Lisa Esolen, EVP, Chief Quality Officer, The Guthrie Clinic. “It’s our mission to honor the patients who entrust their health to us, to build on these achievements, and to deepen our focus on innovative quality care throughout the Guthrie system.”
