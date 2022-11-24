SAYRE – Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital (RPH) has received high scores in multiple categories from U.S. News & World Report. RPH has been rated as High Performing in 2022-23 for treatment of COPD, heart failure, stroke, hip replacement and kidney disease.

U.S. News generates these rankings by evaluating data from nearly 5,000 hospitals to help patients decide where to receive care. To be nationally ranked in a specialty, a hospital must excel in caring for the sickest, most medically complex patients.