The Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club is gearing up for its 52nd Annual Rock and Mineral Show in Wysox starting today.
This year’s show will house vendors and exhibits from Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, and even Maryland.
Guests will have the chance to witness geodes being cut, and club member Bob McGuire is excited to share a presentation on fluorescent minerals that he says is especially entertaining for visiting children.
“I bring a couple kids up to help me with the presentation and they always have fun,” McGuire said. “Turning off the lights so the rocks glow always gets ‘oohs and aahs’ from them.”
McGuire will be presenting his minerals at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. Saturday and noon and 2 p.m. Sunday.
This year’s show will also feature a “mini-mine” for kids and presentations on dinosaurs and fossils.
Guests can also look forward to local food truck The Flying Taco which will be on site as well as door prizes for adults and children.
This year’s Rock and Mineral Show runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Wysox Fire Hall, 111 Lake Road in Wysox.
