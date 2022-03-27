WYSOX - Collectors, vendors, shoppers, and the geologically curious all gathered at the Wysox Fire Hall for the 52nd annual Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Show on Saturday.
The main hall was host to dozens of tables filled to bursting with different geologic wonders as well as manmade objects.
First entering, guests would get the chance to look upon a model 3-masted sailing ship made entirely out of thin sheets of the mineral micah.
Che-Hanna member Dave Millis of Friendsville, PA was the proud creator of the project.
“It took about 2 years of planning and a week to put together,” Millis reported, though other members chimed in saying most others would have taken far longer to assemble the piece.
Millis and members at the door estimated based on the amount of pieces of rock they’d given out that over 100 children had attended the first day of geologic festivities.
Guests attending were afforded the opportunity to hear club member Anna Markavidge give a presentation on dinosaurs and fossils.
They also could see a presentation from “UV Bob” McGuire, who showed off the fluorescent properties of certain minerals like fluorite and even concrete when exposed to ultraviolet and infrared light.
The collectors and vendors at the tables were having no less fun, showing off art projects incorporating stones and minerals and selling items like homemade jewelry, coasters, and decorations.
Siblings Gordon and Kate Bickerstaff had perhaps the longest trip of the lot, making the trek from Crofton, MD.
“We’ve collected rocks our whole lives and then we started going to shows. This is our first time ever selling at a table,” Kate explained. “It’s definitely exciting.”
The Rock and Mineral show had previously been cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19 fears, coming back last year in the fall. This year’s show was a return to the usual time of year for Che-Hanna. The rock and mineral show will continue for one more day today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
