Rockin’ N Stables prepares for Fall Family Hayride

 Photo provided by Rockin’ N Stables

ATHENS — An Athens area farm and event venue will present a community gathering on Saturday, Oct. 15 for county residents to have some fall fun.

Rockin’ N Stables will host its Fall Family Hayride Saturday at 4 p.m. on its 3323 Wolcott Hollow Rd. property.

