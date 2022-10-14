Rockin’ N Stables prepares for Fall Family Hayride

ATHENS — An Athens area farm and event venue will present a community gathering on Saturday, Oct. 15 for county residents to have some fall fun.
Rockin’ N Stables will host its Fall Family Hayride Saturday at 4 p.m. on its 3323 Wolcott Hollow Rd. property.
The event will kick off with its namesake hayride beginning at 4 p.m. Every half hour will start a new ride. People will get to pet cows and take pictures at a photo booth. There will also be activities such as pony rides and pumpkin painting, while hamburgers and hot dogs will be served.
Reservations are recommended so that pumpkins can be ordered for attendees, according to Nancy Nicholas, co-owner of Rockin’ N Stables. She owns the establishment with her husband, Monte.
“It’s a little bit of fun for the family to get out and enjoy the fall leaves and have dinner,” Nicholas said. “We try to gear things towards families, so that way the entire family can get out and enjoy the farm and our horses.”
She expressed how organizers try to craft events that will be appreciated by people of all ages.
“We try really hard to make everyone happy and make sure that they have a good time,” she said.
Rockin’ N Stables will also celebrate its nine year anniversary during Saturday’s festivities. It will mark exactly nine years since it was established on Oct. 15, 2013, according to Nicholas.
“We started out with not too many horses and just getting our feet wet,” she recalled. “Now we are up to 27 horses and have a riding lesson group and many other events here.”
The property is also available for weddings, birthday parties and other rental opportunities.
For more information, go to Rockin’ N Stables’ Facebook page or call (570) 250-1038.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
