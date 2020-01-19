WAVERLY — The community gathered at 3 p.m. on Jan. 17, to support a young 9th grader battling with Leukemia.
Mike Fritzen, one of the members of “Chronicles,” caught wind of Evan Davies’ situation through his band mate John Palumbo and together with the rest of the band they wanted to help. Alongside Scott Smith and Mark Rogers, they reached out to Steve Dygert, the pastor of the First Baptist Church on 25 Tioga Street, to set up a benefit concert. The group was quickly able to work things out and agreed 100 percent of the proceeds would go towards helping Evan pay for his treatments.
After the concert, the band was able to sit down and explain why this was important to them.
“We found out thanks to John’s wife talking with Evan’s family,” Mike said.
John’s family had already experienced complications similar to Evan’s struggle, which made how close to home this was. However, John was in great spirits stating “You get the message with a different style,” when speaking about their song choices.
Scott added, “It moves you.”
Mike chimed in with, “It’s jamming,” while Mark agreed.
If you would like to help support Evan you can get in touch with Pastor Steve at (607) 565-9593.
If you would like to contact “Chronicles” you can get in touch with Mark at (607) 565-7756 or Mike at (607) 565-8915.
