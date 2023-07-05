Rocky governance persists in tiny Pa. borough that hired Tamir Rice’s killer

People stand in front of the sign for Tioga borough’s office.

 Spotlight PA/Min Xian
SpotlightPA_black_forUpdates-01.png

This story first appeared in The Investigator, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA featuring the best investigative and accountability journalism from across Pennsylvania. Sign up for free here.

STATE COLLEGE — Nearly a year after Tioga hired the police officer who killed Tamir Rice, questionable governance persists in the tiny northern Pennsylvania borough.

Tags