TOWANDA BOROUGH — Towanda rolled out some seasonal fun with a pumpkin-themed festival on Saturday.
The Towanda Borough Recreation Committee hosted its 2nd Annual Rolling of the Pumpkins Festival on Maple Street, which was lined with hay bales for the occasion.
At 5 p.m., the event lived up to its name with the ceremonial roll as kids pushed their small pumpkins down the hilly street and watched them crash into the hale bale buffers below.
The event included free face painting for kids, bowling on the sidewalk of Main Street, freshly pressed apple cider and multiple vendors in the parking lot of Gannon Associates Insurance.
Kids ages 7-12 were encouraged to bring their carved pumpkins from home to show attendees.
The event served as a good opportunity for local residents to bond together in a public setting again, said Garrett Miller, the borough mayor and recreation committee member.
“The first year we had it in 2019 was wonderful and unfortunately we had to postpone it last year due to COVID-19,” he said. “I’m really excited to have this back and I hope everyone enjoys themselves.”
Miller and the recreation committee thanked Towanda Borough for their support and the Towanda Public Library and Gannon Associates Insurance for the use of their properties.
