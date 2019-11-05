A one-vehicle rollover accident occurred on Alexander Road in Franklin Township around 3:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon. Franklin Township Fire, State Police and Guthrie emergency medical services responded to the scene but did not find an operator of the vehicle after the wreck was reported by a nearby resident. One emergency responder told The Review that the assumption was that the operator fled the scene after the accident occurred. State Police are investigating.
