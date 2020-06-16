Child Hunger Outreach Partners, the Bradford County Dairy Promotion Board, and REPSOL, a natural gas company, teamed up to provide over two hundred families with food at the Rome Borough Fire Hall on Monday afternoon. After a successful couple of dairy drives last month at Northeast Bradford High School and Victory Church in Troy, the Bradford County Dairy Promotion board was astounded at the number of people who were in need in the area. Connie Kuhlman, treasurer of the BCDPB, said at the giveaway that she was shocked to see how many people were in need locally and that the BCDPB wanted to do all they could to aid locals during the coronavirus pandemic. Amy Gilbert, who works in stakeholder relations at REPSOL, said at the event that REPSOL recognized that many in the area were losing their jobs in the areas that they operate which made them want to help in their time of crisis. REPSOL purchased $5,000 in dairy foods to be donated which in turn helps local dairy farmers and feeds those in need. The gas company also donated $500 to the BCDPB.
