ROME BOROUGH — A fundraiser will be held soon to support a Rome man who suffered injuries after falling off a ladder.

A benefit for John Histand will take place at the North Orwell Community Hall in Rome Borough on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 3 to 6 p.m. The fundraiser will feature a basket raffle, cornhole tournament and music performed by Andy Boardman. The event will have pre-order dinners, which must be reserved by Sept, 6. To pre-order, people can call event organizers at 570-744-2531 or 570-744-2247. Donations can also be made to a checking account that will go to Histand, according to benefit organizer Marianne Hennip.

