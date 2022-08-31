ROME BOROUGH — A fundraiser will be held soon to support a Rome man who suffered injuries after falling off a ladder.
A benefit for John Histand will take place at the North Orwell Community Hall in Rome Borough on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 3 to 6 p.m. The fundraiser will feature a basket raffle, cornhole tournament and music performed by Andy Boardman. The event will have pre-order dinners, which must be reserved by Sept, 6. To pre-order, people can call event organizers at 570-744-2531 or 570-744-2247. Donations can also be made to a checking account that will go to Histand, according to benefit organizer Marianne Hennip.
Histand is the owner of Histand Electric & Plumbing, LLC. On Aug. 5, he was working on an electric pole and received a small shock of electricity. Although it was not enough to electrocute him, it was enough to startle him and he fell from the ladder, according to Hennip. The Review reported on Aug. 8 that he fell off a ladder just north of Orwell Township in Windham at a private residence on Route 187.
He was transported to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre for his injury, the Review’s Aug. 8 report stated. His company is still open and currently being run and operated by his employees, Hennip stated. Histand is currently home rehabbing for 12 weeks and currently cannot stand until he fully recovers. In the meantime, the benefit seeks to financially help him and his family.
“The Histands are very caring people. John is always there to help people out and he cares about what he does,” Hennip said.
She hopes that the event will feature many attendees so that Histand can have all of the help and support he needs.
