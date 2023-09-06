ORWELL TOWNSHIP — A Rome man faces 20 counts of misdemeanor corruption of minors for inappropriate behavior with a child under age 18.
Michael Ezra Cragle, 48, is accused of inappropriately touching the victim from the time she was almost 16 years old until she turned 18, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The victim spoke with state troopers on July 9.
According to court documents, Cragle would remove the victim’s clothes and tickle her back and legs while she was naked. He also made the victim tickle his back, although she never saw him naked. On a different occasion, Cragle allegedly climbed into the victim’s bed.
When she was in the shower, Cragle would often pull back the shower curtain and look at her body, court documents show. He also pinned her down after she exited the shower naked on three different occasions.
Cragle has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 26 before Judge Fred Wheaton in Wysox.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.