generic crime

ORWELL TOWNSHIP — A Rome man faces 20 counts of misdemeanor corruption of minors for inappropriate behavior with a child under age 18.

Michael Ezra Cragle, 48, is accused of inappropriately touching the victim from the time she was almost 16 years old until she turned 18, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The victim spoke with state troopers on July 9.

