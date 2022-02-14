ROME BOROUGH — A man was killed away in a house fire in Rome Borough during the early hours Monday.
Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire with possible entrapment at 390 Pleasant St. around 12:15 a.m., said Rome Fire Chief Jon Park.
“We had fire coming out of all the windows,” he said. “Flames were probably 30 feet over top of the house from when we arrived on scene, which was within 10 minutes of the call.”
There were two people that tried to save the entrapped individual, but the house was too heavily engulfed in the flames, he said.
Multiple fire departments were on scene to help put out the blaze. Fire departments included Rome, Wysox, Windham, Herrickville, Towanda, North Towanda, Athens and Litchfield. As backup were the fire departments of Nichols and Canton.
The Pennsylvania State Police and Bradford County Coroner’s Office are currently investigating the fire.
