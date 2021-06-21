TOWN OF NICHOLS – A Rome man was shot and killed Saturday after entering a Town of Nichols home unlawfully.
The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police were dispatched to Waite Road, near the intersection of Lynch Road, where they found the body of 29-year-old Cody J. Wagner in the roadway with a gunshot wound in his upper abdomen, according to a news release issued Monday afternoon by the sheriff’s office. Wagner was unable to be resuscitated by EMS personnel and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing and is being handled by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.
According to investigators, Wagner unlawfully entered a home located at 1958 Waite Road where he was confronted by a caretaker of the property who was armed with a shotgun. As the caretaker was escorting Wagner to a nearby residence to call 911, Wagner grabbed a revolver out of his vehicle and pointed it at the caretaker. Wagner was then shot, and the caretaker went to the nearby residence to call 911.
No charges have been filed against the shooter at this time.
