Roof replacement coming to Towanda High School

TOWANDA BOROUGH — Towanda Jr./Sr. High School will be expecting a big replacement in the summer of 2022.
The Towanda Area School District’s Board of Education unanimously approved a roof replacement project in the amount of $1,406,862.88 for the school at its meeting on Monday.
The contract will be with Weatherproofing Technologies, Inc. who previously completed a partial roof project on the school this past summer.
The future project will repair a portion of the roof that was last done around 2003, according to Business Manager Brian Driscoll.
Superintendent Dennis Peachey said the project was originally divided into two separate ones, but it was decided to combine them to get it all done in one summer.
The use of Capital Reserve funds is also authorized to pay for the project.
