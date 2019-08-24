Bradford County’s Room Tax Grant program will soon welcome applications once again.
Robyn Cummings, the executive director of the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency, informed the commissioners on Thursday that the 2019-2020 Room Tax Grant cycle will begin on Sept. 3, and close Oct. 11.
Those seeking funding can find applications on the www.visitbradfordcounty.com website or request them by emailing bctourism@bradfordco.org.
“While we don’t have an exact number yet of the amount of funds that will be available, each quarter’s revenue last year was up from the 2018-2019 cycle, so we’re anticipating at least $102,000,” said Cummings, basing the estimate on the previous cycle.
“A lot of visitors bureaus don’t offer grant programs, so this is something that we are excited to maintain and offer Bradford County,” she added.
Projects applicable for the grant program include signage, way-finding aids, and promotions.
