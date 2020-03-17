Room Tax reassurance

Event cancellations due to COVID-19 precautions could mean Room Tax Grant dollars going unspent.
But as members of the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency Board of Directors discussed during their meeting Monday, they don’t want organizations being punished for their allocations not being used.
“We know that it’s going to be a long recovery altogether, not just for our organizations,” said tourism Executive Director Robyn Cummings. “Also, we want to make sure they are well aware that we are here for them. We are here to support them and to promote them, and make sure they keep moving forward.”
In bringing up the issue Monday, Cummings wanted board members to start thinking about how they want to handle this issue as they await seeing what the impact will be in their second fiscal quarter.
Canton Chamber of Commerce President Eric Schoonover suggested allowing organizations the ability to rededicate money solicited for one event to build up other events, while also letting them return any unspent money without it affecting their Room Tax allocation for the next year so that they don’t encourage reckless spending.
“You have to think that these organizations are going to be hurt by not being able to do these things, too,” added Endless Mountains Heritage Region Executive Director Cain Chamberlin.
Nearly $118,000 was distributed between 24 community organizations and tourist attractions as part of the 2019-2020 Room Tax grants approved by Bradford County Commissioners late last year. Room Tax grant money is made up of 30% of revenue from the Room Tax generated from the county’s lodging and can be dedicated to marketing, promotions, and wayfinding. The remaining money funds the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency.
Amidst the pandemic, the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association warned tourism agencies to not expect any tax revenue this year, according to Cummings. Although Cummings said they will be watching to see what happens, she feels more optimistic for Bradford County on that front.
“I think this is directed more that the urban areas,” she said. “I think for us, luckily being in a rural area, we are going to probably be OK with a lot of our events, business travel. I think our area will probably recover quite well as opposed to major things that occur in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Harrisburg and things of that nature. As we’ve seen already with cases in those cluster areas, things are significantly different than they are here.”
She noted that the PRLA has been working with lawmakers to formulate a recovery plan after COVID-19 concerns subside.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.