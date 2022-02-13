Rosenheck brings dedication, commitment to emergency management

Emergency management can be a tough, fast paced field that tests the commitment and ability of its workers.
For the past five months, Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck has shown he is the right man for the job.
He has been in the role since mid-September 2021 and has described it as busy yet rewarding work.
Rosenheck discussed how he has already dealt with a variety of intense emergency situations in just five months. These include motor vehicle accidents, weather preparedness, several house fires, working through COVID-19 and brining in the HERO truck initiative and vaccination clinics.
His experience has included serving as the 911 training coordinator and a dispatcher for Bradford County for eight years. In his past employment for Greater Valley EMS, he was a transportation supervisor coordinating ambulances and leading their EMS education program. He was also an emergency preparedness coordinator at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
“I think all of that experience has helped a lot with this job,” he said. “Certainly the individuals I have come into contact with and worked with have been instrumental to my progress.”
He stated that his past roles have had a direct role in terms of emergency management preparedness in dealing with the private and public sectors.
“Having the ability to see all sides of that is a really nice opportunity in this position to have some understanding of where everybody is coming from,” he said.
To succeed in his job, Rosenheck said that it takes mutual cooperation, respect and understanding with various agencies.
“We have had great partnership with our emergency services, working with fire, EMS and law enforcement on scene. There’s great cooperation from the Red Cross for fires and assisting residents. We certainly have had great support for our vaccination clinics as well,” he said.
Rosenheck encourages people to check out the county’s public safety website and its Facebook page. Both sites offer information on community trainings, enrollment in the Code Red program for mass notifications during disasters, information on heating tips and fire prevention
“We are creating an EMS Training Day in April and it will be our first ever countywide EMS sponsored education day,” he said.
