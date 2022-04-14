The Ross Park Zoo in Binghamton is embarking on a project to turn an underutilized portion of the park into a magical forest.
The vision is a forest filled with dragon lairs, fairy and gnome homes, hobbit holes and “pure magic to delight young and the young at heart.” But to help make this vision a reality, organizers are calling on the community to become involved in the project in a variety of ways.
Local fae enthusiast Traci Pena approached the zoo with the idea after using the zoo to house fairy doors as part of the annual Fairy Door project.
“I’m excited to be partnering with the zoo to bring a little magic to our hometown zoo,” she said.
“This project is designed to inspire visitors’ imagination and help them connect with the natural world around them,” added zoo Director Phillip Ginter. “Through the Imagination Forest we will be able to advance our mission of promoting awareness and stewardship of our natural world, in our community and globally, through education, conservation, and community engagement by giving visitors a magical place to connect directly with nature.”
Penna stressed that they want this to be a community project and hope people will get involved, whether it’s through donating items, volunteering, or supporting with a cash contribution.
The group is looking for donations of the following items:
- Fan blades;
- Paint;
- Large bowls for mushroom tops;
- Condiment bottles;
- Tile pieces and broken china;
- A dozen tree stumps around 18 inches tall and 12 inches across for sitting on;
- Wooden spools;
- And plywood.
“We have a number of large wooden spools, and we are looking for community members to submit their ideas on transforming these spools into magical homes,” said Ginter.
Volunteers can become involved for painting and planting.
Organizers are also welcoming ideas for the project. Drawings can be sent to marketing@rossparkzoo.org from now through May 10. The public will then vote on the finalists during May with winners announced on June 1.
Additional events, such as the Rock Painting FUNShops on May 21 and June 4,, will help support the project in the coming months.
For more information, visit the Imagination Forest project on Facebook at Ross Park Zoo IMAGINATION FOREST Crew or on the zoo’s website at rossparkzoo.org.
Opened in 1875, Ross Park Zoo was America’s fifth zoo.
