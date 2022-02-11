Rotary District 7410 of Northeast Pennsylvania has officially started accepting applications to the Rotary International Peace Fellowship for the 2023-2024 academic year.
Launched in 2002, the Peace Fellowship has been a mechanism through which Rotary International has pursued its goals of peace and fellowship throughout the world. More than 1,500 individuals worldwide have trained with the goal of “peacebuilding” through the Fellowship.
The program has two branches applicants can apply to; either pursuing a Master’s Degree at participating university partners throughout the world, or enrolling in an 11 week professional development certificate program which functions as a sort of work-study program. Both programs are fully funded by Rotary International. As part of the goal of internationalism, participants in the Master’s Degree program can’t pursue the degree in a participating university in their home countries.
Nancy Brittain is district Rotary Peace Fellowship chairwoman for Rotary District 7410, which covers 43 Rotary Clubs stretching from Wellsboro to Stroudsburg. She said the Fellowship draws candidates with a variety of backgrounds.
“We’ve had everyone from police to pastors in the Fellowship.” she said. “The program is open to anyone interested in advocacy and activism.”
Founded in 1905, Rotary International, colloquially called The Rotary Club, has functioned as a service club with an eye toward community service and global fellowship. The club boasts worldwide membership of 1.4 million people in 46,000 member clubs. Fellowship alumni often later find employment in non-governmental organizations and the field of research.
“The goal of the Fellowship program is to teach individuals valuable skills in conflict resolution and peaceful advocacy. So that they can go out into the world and use those skills to make the world a better place.” Brittain said. Up to 130 individuals will be awarded the fellowships.
For more information on the requirements for application, interested individuals can visit rotary.org/peace-fellowships or contact Brittain through email at NancyLBrittain@icloud.com or via phone at (570) 423-0288.
