WYSOX TOWNSHIP – The Towanda Rotary Club presented the 15th Annual Top 10 Banquet Wednesday at the Towanda Country Club where they honored Towanda High School’s top academic achievers.
The top 10 students were Shaylee Ackley, Daisy Bailey, Sailor George, Jordan Hartmann, Mackenna Maynard, Enzo Ottaviani, John Schoonover V, Adrien Wetherbee, Chantel Wilcox, and Jaden Wise.
The guest speaker of the banquet was Kate Shattuck, a 1992 Towanda graduate. She is a U.S. Army veteran and a senior client partner for Korn Ferry, a global consulting firm, where she is an advisor to business leaders.
Shattuck offered three lessons for life and hard work to the students as they move onto college and future careers.
“Your job is to let other people talk and hear their story. The second is there is no substitute for hard work. And the third is that you can leave Towanda, but Towanda will never leave you,” she said.
Shattuck stressed to the top 10 students that it is important in any career to listen to others, ask prepared questions, and ask questions that show you are listening.
She also discussed the importance of practicing their skills to gain success.
“I think when people talk about following their passion, they are saying find something that you are reasonably good at that you enjoy doing enough so you put in the time to get better,” she said. “Eventually it will lead you to some sense of joy and when you master that skill it will bring you an exceptional sense of personal and professional achievement.”
As for Towanda always being in their lives, she shared a story of seeing a former classmate in New York City’s Central Park with a Towanda High School football T-shirt on years after graduation.
“You never know when Towanda is going to come back and be an opportunity in your life,” she said.
Superintendent Dennis Peachey presented the awards to the students as he discussed his pride in the ceremony.
“We have been fortunate to have speakers come back and share their words of wisdom, what they have learned and gained from Towanda, and what they have been able to accomplish,” he said.
Peachey said he tries to build well-rounded graduates through what he called the three A’s, which are athletics, arts, and academics.
“We have a tremendous group of students. They are all highly involved in different activities, whether its arts or athletics,” he said.
Each student was called up one by one to accept a clock with the Towanda Rotary Club 2021 Academic Achievement Award inscription on it.
The awards ceremony was followed by the top 10 students and the attendees singing “God Bless America.”
The top 10 students all have different yet unique college and career goals moving forward.
Ackley will attend Pennsylvania College of Technology and she plans on becoming a pediatric nurse. During high school, she was a letterman for varsity softball, the freshman and sophomore class secretary, and participated in the National Technical Honor Society.
Bailey will attend Bloomsburg University with the goal of becoming a business education teacher. During her high school tenure, she was a flute player and section leader in the marching band. She also participated in the Outstanding Young Woman program and Future Business Leaders of America.
George will attend Bloomsburg University with plans of becoming a sonographer and majoring in medical imaging. She was the homecoming queen, secretary of the class of 2021, soccer co-captain, and track and field letterman, and participated in the Salvation Army Bell Ringing
Hartmann will attend Thomas Jefferson University – East Falls Campus. She will be majoring in pre-med with plans to become a psychiatrist. During high school, she was the drum major in marching band and played saxophone and bass in jazz band. She also participated in Medical Careers Club.
Maynard will attend Johnson College with plans on becoming a veterinarian. She participated in 4-H, Future Business Leaders of America, served as vice president of the class of 2021, and was a volunteer at the Laurel Hill Veterinary Clinic.
Ottaviani will attend Bucknell University with plans to become a dermatologist. He will major in biomedical engineering and pre-med. During high school, he was captain of the Scholarship Challenge team, the National Honor Society president, and a volunteer at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
Schoonover will attend Virginia Tech to obtain an engineering degree. He was the regional first place winner of the Governor’s S.T.E.M. Challenge and participated in the Scholarship Challenge, ski club, football, and track and field.
Wetherbee will go into the U.S. Army with plans to become a Human Intelligence Collector. He participated in football, track and field, and won the Mr. Towanda talent show with a performance of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song.
Wilcox will attend Edinboro University with plans to become a traveling nurse. She was captain of football cheerleading, participated in the Medical Careers Club, and volunteered for Angel Tree, Skilled Nursing, and the Children’s Library.
Wise will attend Keuka College with plans to become an occupational therapist. During high school, he was the team captain on the tennis, swimming, and cross country teams and played varsity soccer. He also participated in the Scholarship Challenge.
