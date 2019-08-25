TROY — Passports abounded at Troy Sale Barn Saturday — not a kind that permit international travel however but instead lead to a world of local tastes.
The inaugural Troy Rotary Summerfest brought 17 food vendors into town, allowing attendees to sample area baked goods, alcohol, maple products, meat and more all while raising money that the Rotary will use to help the community.
Event organizer Earl Swain told that passports, which cost $30 at the gate or $25 for non-alcohol passes and allowed admission to the event, also supplied attendees with specials offers and freebies to be used at Summerfest vendors or town businesses.
Swain stated that proceeds earned from Summerfest will be used for Rotary projects such as supplying Canton and Troy third graders with dictionaries, the foreign exchange program and aiding area families with financial assistance in times of need.
“(The Rotary does) everything we can...we try to do things for everybody that we can,” Swain said, and noted that the Rotary gave approximately $9,000 to community outreach last fiscal year.
“Part of Rotary’s purpose is to bring business in, promote business, and so we wanted to promote an event down town Troy,” he commented.
Entertainment throughout the day included Troy Town Band, a cornhole tournament and the Kevin Hyatt Band. The Troy VFW/American Legion Color guard presented an honor ceremony as well.
Bryan’s BBQ Pit sold food from the Troy Sale Barn parking lot during Summerfest with a percentage of sales to be donated to Guthrie Troy Memorial Hospital mammography and breast cancer awareness department.
