Roundabout project causes concern among Wysox residents

WYSOX TOWNSHIP — A proposed roundabout at the intersection of Routes 6 and 187 has made some local residents concerned about potential traffic there.
The purpose of the roundabout is to enhance safety for all users, including vehicles, pedestrians, and bicyclists, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s website. The project area includes the intersection of Route 187 and Route 1029 (Lake Road) north of Route 6 and the Route 187 railroad crossing south of Route 6, officials added.
Wysox resident Bruce Hoffman stated that he and seven other residents believe that the roundabout would actually be a mistake in its current form and there could be simpler and cheaper solutions to improve safety at the intersection. He believes that a roundabout would not fix traffic at the intersection, especially when trains block traffic at the crossing. The issue is personal for Hoffman because he has family that lives near French Azilum.
“We have travelled Route 6 into Route 187 and crossed the train tracks for many years,” he said. “Their data claims that the maximum train stoppage that they have recorded is four minutes. We have waited around 15 to 20 minutes at times.”
He believes that the roundabout would block the traffic flow in all directions and create back-ups in all directions.
“Currently the vehicles traveling east on Route 6 approaching the intersection that want to turn right onto Route 187 south, simply stay in the right lane. Folks wanting to continue on Route 6 east or turn onto Route 187 north, use the center turn lane to bypass those waiting the train clearing the tracks. Similarly, vehicles traveling west on Route 6 that want to turn left onto Route 187 south sit in the center turn lane, allowing those wanting to continue on Route 6 west or to turn on Route 187 north to use the normal travel lane,” he said.
Hoffman suggested having a red light for those traveling south on Route 187 while those coming north that need to turn left have a clear path to turn.
According to a statement from PennDOT, while no design is complete and no design has been advanced beyond a conceptual stage, they will continue preliminary engineering and environmental studies and prepare required documents to obtain environmental clearance.
“Based on the time required to complete environmental studies, engineering design, right-of-way acquisitions, utility relocation, and permitting, and pending the availability of funding, construction of the chosen alternative is expected to begin in the spring of 2025 and be completed by the end of 2026,” the statement said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.