Agricultural leaders, mental health professionals, and government officials held a roundtable discussion in Somerset County highlighting the new AgriStress HelpLine.
Launched Feb. 1, the HelpLine functions like other mental health support lines but is specifically staffed by professionals who can help farmers and agricultural workers manage their mental health.
The number is 833-897-2474 and it is managed 24 hours a day every day by health care professionals.
Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russel Redding, who led the discussion, extolled the virtues of the new helpline.
“Our farmers and agricultural community serve Pennsylvanians every day by providing the food and products we rely on, and we must be there to support them in times of need,” said Redding.
Farmers across Pennsylvania and the nation have faced increasingly difficult times over the last few years and their concerns were only worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic. New supply chain issues and rising fuel and fertilizer costs have exacerbated stressors in 2022.
The helpline was established with support from a $500,000 federal grant from the USDA to address farmer stress and suicide. It was launched in partnership with the AgriSafe Network, a non-profit working to reduce health disparities in rural communities.
Natalie Roy, executive director of AgriSafe, mentioned that her organization has been working to offer training sessions for mental health professionals who may not be familiar with the farming lifestyle so that they can better address farm owners needs.
“We aren’t trying to teach them everything about a farmers life in a three hour session,” Roy explained, “we’re just trying to help them understand the realities of farm life so they can give the best advice possible, so a provider won’t, say, recommend a person take a couple weeks off to destress when we all know that isn’t an option for most farmers.”
A major talking point of the roundtable was the cultural stigma around mental health discussions.
Melissa Anderson, programs and operations manager at the Center for Dairy Excellence, said it best.
“Addressing mental health isn’t easy and being vulnerable and open isn’t easy either,” Anderson said. “These are tough conversations to have, but they are incredibly valuable to helping the dairy industry normalize the discussion around mental health and hopefully remove some of the stigma and embarrassment so many people feel.”
Farm Bureau representatives mentioned that embarrassment and community pressure to be strong and independent can prevent farmers from seeking help in person, making a helpline a far more accessible option.
Those looking for more information on the AgriStress HelpLine visit agriculture.pa.gov and click on the Mental Wellness icon.
